Broader indices outperform, over 150 smallcap stocks rise between 10-40%

Market ended with moderate gains in the week ended April 8 amid volatility as FIIs remained net sellers after hawkish Fed stance, rising US bond yields and sanctions on Russia. However, as expected RBI policy with no rake hike and merger of HDFC twins provided some support to the Indian markets.

In the last week, BSE Sensex was up 170.49 points (0.28 percent) to end at 59,447.18, while the Nifty50 added 113.9 points (0.64 percent) to end at 17,784.35 levels.

On the sectoral front, BSE Power index rose 9 percent, BSE FMCG index gained 4.4 percent and Metal index added 4 percent. On the other hand, BSE Information Technology index fell 2 percent.

The BSE Mid-cap added 3.5 percent, Small-cap index rose 3.7 percent and Large-cap Index gained 1 percent.

“Markets ended flat during the week. Equity markets focused on corporate developments and the onset of Q4FY22 earnings, while worries around rising interest rates dampened the mood slightly. The announcement of a merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank was a notable event. Small-cap, capital goods and mid-caps were major gainers on a week-on-week basis,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

“Midcap and Small cap Index outperformed during the week gaining 3.51% and 3.66% respectively. Most of the sectoral Indices ended in green during the week. BSE Power was the top gainer gaining around 8.5%.”

“On the RBI side, RBI keeps repo and reverse repo rate unchanged with all six members of RBI MPC voting for retaining stance at “accommodative” while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth.”

“On April 6, the Federal Reserve disclosed its March meeting minutes, revealing that policymakers plan to reduce their bond holdings by a consensus amount of about $95 billion a month. The minutes also indicated potential interest rate hikes of 50 basis points in future meetings. The 10-year rate hit a fresh 3-year high on Thursday, at 2.667%, as investors continued to digest minutes from the previous Fed meeting,” Chouhan said.

“In other international news, the United Nations suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council in a vote on April 7. The European Union has also approved new sanctions against Russia, including a landmark embargo on Russian coal imports Covid is in focus in China, with Shanghai reporting 20,398 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases and 824 new symptomatic cases on April 7,” he added.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,337.53 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,161.54 crore.

“Nifty has remained sideways after briefly crossing 18k mark earlier during the week. Overall, equity markets have shown strong resilience even though it faces headwinds from an uncertain global environment and persistent inflation. Also, India VIX has further cooled down by 7% to below 18 indicating stability in the market,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“Momentum was seen in several broader market themes like Defence, Power, Realty and Tyre sector stocks. Q4 FY22 earning season will kick off from next week and would be the key factor for market direction going forward,” Khemka added.

In the last week, nearly 166 smallcap stocks gained between 10-40 percent including Swan Energy, Shree Renuka Sugars, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, BLS International Services, OnMobile Global, Zuari Agro Chemicals, Railtel Corporation of India, Ramco System and Jaiprakash Associates.

On the other hand, Everest Industries, GRM Overseas, Future Retail, TeamLease Services, V-Mart Retail, AVT Natural Products and Expleo Solutions were among the major losers.

"Nifty closed the week with a gain of 114 points and the weekly candle is a “Classic Rickshaw Man Doji". The pattern is taking place in the middle of the trend and it is a sign of uncertainty. One very important development is that MACD has given a buy signal in and this buy is coming off the zero line, we also see an AB=CD pattern in Nifty on the weekly charts. On the daily time, we see a key reversal candle," Manish Shah, Independent Technical Analyst.

"Nifty is now showing a bounce off the support area as there was an “up gap” area around 17700-17750. We were looking at this area to offer support and Nifty turned on its head from this area. The MACD is in a buy mode and RSI has bounced off the 60 zones. We see a sharp reversal of the lows."

"Nifty is likely to see a rally towards the 18100-18300 area over the next couple of trading sessions. Next week we only have three trading days. So it is going to be a truncated week. As long as support at 17700 holds, expect Nifty to revisit the 18300 area in the next couple of days. The forthcoming weekly expiry will belong to the bulls," Shah added.

Among Midcaps, gainers were Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Tata Power Company, Bharat Electronics, Vodafone Idea and JSW Energy, while losers included RBL Bank, Rajesh Exports, MphasiS and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

The BSE 500 index rose 1.7 percent with Swan Energy, Suzlon Energy, Bharat Dynamics, Yes Bank, Vaibhav Global, DCB Bank and Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India adding 20-40 percent.

Where is Nifty50 headed?

Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities

Inflation and results will take centre stage in the coming week. While global investors will be influenced by the inflation numbers of the United States and China, the CPI print in India will be an important domestic indicator to keep an eye on.

A higher-than-expected jump in inflation might provoke knee-jerk reactions. Additionally, Indian IT firms will be in the spotlight as the leaders will announce their Q4 results. While largely the consensus is that the revenue growth will soften sequentially, important factors that D-Street will track are the margins, revenue guidance, and attrition numbers.

As the truncated week is expected to be action-packed, volatility will be elevated. Investors are recommended to invest in stocks that are resilient and have a reasonable margin of safety.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

On the weekly chart the index has formed a candle that resembles a Doji pattern, which indicates loss of momentum after the recent run up from 17000. The daily momentum indicator is also showing signs of fatigue.

The overall structure suggests that a short term consolidation is on the cards that can develop in the range of 17500-18000 over the next couple of weeks.

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities:

The market took the support near the 10-day SMA and has formed a promising reversal formation which indicates continuation of a pullback rally in the near future. We are of the view that the range-bound texture is likely to continue in the short run.

For the bulls, 17550 would be the key support zone, above which the index could hit the level of 17900-18000. On the flip side, if the index closes below the 10-day SMA or 17550, it could hit 17400-17300 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.