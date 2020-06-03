App
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Britannia share price rises 6%, hits record high after jump in Q4 profit

The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 374.75 crore for March quarter, registering a 26.1 percent year-on-year growth driven by lower tax cost (down 45 percent YoY).

Britannia Industries share price jumped 6 percent intraday on June 3 hitting record high of Rs 3,704.55 per share after the company declared its March quarter results after market hours on June 2.

The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 374.75 crore for March quarter, registering a 26.1 percent year-on-year growth driven by lower tax cost (down 45 percent YoY). It had posted profit at Rs 297.23 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Revenue from operations for the quarter grew by 2.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,867.7 crore as sales volumes took a beating due to the nationwide lockdown.

The stock has gained 13 percent in the last 5 days and was quoting at Rs 3,658.10, up Rs 207.80, or 6.02 percent.

"After 9 months of moderate growth, we started to see growths coming back in the first 2 months of this quarter which was then hit by COVID-19 & lockdown in March impacting the revenue & net profit growth by an estimated 7-10 percent," said Managing Director, Varun Berry.

About first quarter of FY21, company said it witnessed a revenue growth of 20 percent in April and 28 percent in May 2020 versus the corresponding months in the previous year.

Meanwhile, in April, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 35 per share for the financial year 2019-20.

Global research firm Credit Suisse has a neutral call on the stock with target at Rs 2,900 per share. It is of the view that April and May growth of over 20 percent is a big positive despite challenges in manufacturing and logistics faced in April, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

Input cost softening and cost reduction measures bode well for FY21 margin with the company estimates COVID-19 impact to be 7-10 percent on revenue, it added.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Britannia Industries has decreasing zero promoter pledge with stock showing strong momentum with price above short, medium and long term moving averages.

Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish with technical indicators and moving averages being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 09:58 am

tags #Britannia Industries #Buzzing Stocks

