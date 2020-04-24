App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Britannia share price jumps 3% ahead of Q4 numbers; announces interim dividend of Rs 35

The company is expected to report double-digit growth in consolidated profit in the March quarter, brokerages say.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The share price of Britannia Industries was up over 3 percent intraday on April 24 after it announced an interim dividend of Rs 35 per share for the financial year 2019-20.

The board at a meeting on April 23 declared an interim dividend at 3500 percent or Rs 35 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, the company told exchanges.

The record date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the dividend has been fixed as May 2. The interim dividend will be paid or dispatched to the shareholders before May 23, 2020, it added.

Close

According to brokerage houses, Britannia is expected to report double-digit growth in consolidated profit in the March quarter due to the lower tax rate. Revenue growth is expected to be around 4-5 percent compared to the same period last year.

related news

Brokerages expect domestic volume growth to be in the range of 2.5-3 percent, which, along with product and price mix, will support revenues.

"We expect a weak quarter with 4.1 percent topline growth in the standalone business (2.5 percent volume growth and 1.6 percent price+mix). Furthermore, weaker performance in the international business is expected to further drag consolidated performance," said Kotak Institutional Equities, which expects a 15 percent growth in the consolidated profit and a 3.7 percent in revenue.

The stock, which has price surged over 42 percent in the last one month, was quoting at Rs 3,047.90, up Rs 99.60, or 3.38 percent, at 1244 hours.

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 01:07 pm

tags #Britannia Industries #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.