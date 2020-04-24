Britannia share price jumps 3% ahead of Q4 numbers; announces interim dividend of Rs 35

The share price of Britannia Industries was up over 3 percent intraday on April 24 after it announced an interim dividend of Rs 35 per share for the financial year 2019-20.

The board at a meeting on April 23 declared an interim dividend at 3500 percent or Rs 35 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, the company told exchanges.

The record date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the dividend has been fixed as May 2. The interim dividend will be paid or dispatched to the shareholders before May 23, 2020, it added.

According to brokerage houses, Britannia is expected to report double-digit growth in consolidated profit in the March quarter due to the lower tax rate. Revenue growth is expected to be around 4-5 percent compared to the same period last year.

Brokerages expect domestic volume growth to be in the range of 2.5-3 percent, which, along with product and price mix, will support revenues.

"We expect a weak quarter with 4.1 percent topline growth in the standalone business (2.5 percent volume growth and 1.6 percent price+mix). Furthermore, weaker performance in the international business is expected to further drag consolidated performance," said Kotak Institutional Equities, which expects a 15 percent growth in the consolidated profit and a 3.7 percent in revenue.

The stock, which has price surged over 42 percent in the last one month, was quoting at Rs 3,047.90, up Rs 99.60, or 3.38 percent, at 1244 hours.