Britannia Industries shares gain 9% after Q4 results: What should investors do now?

Britannia Industries share price gained more than 9 percent in the early trade on May 4 after the company declared its March quarter results.

FMCG major Britannia Industries on May 2 reported a 5 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 377.95 crore in the March quarter against Rs 360.07 crore a year ago.

Revenue grew 15.5 percent to Rs 3,508 crore in the fourth quarter, up from Rs 3,038 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company post March quarter earnings:

Nomura

The broking firm has maintained the 'neutral' rating on Britannia Industries and cut the target price to Rs 3,450 per share.

The Q4 was marginally better versus estimates. The volumes were holding on, while sharp price hikes drive sales.

Nomura lowered the FY23/24 EPS estimates by 7 percent/3 percent to factor in margin pressure, reported CNBC-TV18.

Macquarie

The research house has kept a 'neutral' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 3,400 per share.

The Q4 EBITDA was above estimates as cost control offsets gross margin miss. The volumes were up 5 percent and plan to take calibrated price hikes, reported CNBC-TV18.

Morgan Stanley

The research firm has kept the 'equal-weight' rating on Britannia Industries with a target at Rs 3,213 per share.

The earnings were marginally ahead of estimates.

Inflationary pressures will weigh on near-term margin & volume growth, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 9:16am, Britannia Industries was quoting at Rs 3,515.75, up Rs 243.10, or 7.43 percent on the BSE.

