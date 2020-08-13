Britannia Industries share price rises as board to consider borrowing of funds

Britannia Industries share price rose in early trade on August 13 after the company said its board going to consider the proposal of borrowing of funds.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company scheduled to be held on Monday, 17 August 2020, to consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend on the equity share capital of the company and issue of bonus debentures.

The board will also consider the proposal of borrowing of funds through the issuance of commercial paper.

However, the company has allotted commercial papers for an aggregate amount of Rs 300 crore on August 12, 2020, with tenure of 12 months.

At 09:18 hrs, Britannia Industries was quoting at Rs 3,850.45, up Rs 40.45, or 1.06 percent on the BSE.