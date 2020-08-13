172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|britannia-industries-share-price-rises-as-board-to-consider-fund-borrowing-5693601.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Britannia Industries share price rises as board to consider borrowing of funds

The company has allotted commercial papers for an aggregate amount of Rs 300 crore on August 12, 2020.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Britannia Industries share price rose in early trade on August 13 after the company said its board going to consider the proposal of borrowing of funds.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company scheduled to be held on Monday, 17 August 2020, to consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend on the equity share capital of the company and issue of bonus debentures.

The board will also consider the proposal of borrowing of funds through the issuance of commercial paper.

Close

However, the company has allotted commercial papers for an aggregate amount of Rs 300 crore on August 12, 2020, with tenure of 12 months.

At 09:18 hrs, Britannia Industries was quoting at Rs 3,850.45, up Rs 40.45, or 1.06 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 09:30 am

tags #Britannia Industries #Buzzing Stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.