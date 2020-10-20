Britannia Industries share price dips 5% post-Q2 earnings

Britannia Industries share price slipped over 5 percent intraday on October 20, a day after the company came out with its second-quarter earnings.

The company reported a 23.2 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 498.13 crore for the quarter ended September 2020 but an 82 percent increase in tax expenses hit profitability.

The company's consolidated revenue grew by 12.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,419.11 crore in the July-September quarter.

On the earnings front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 37.2 percent to Rs 675.39 crore YoY, while margin expanded by 361 bps YoY to 19.75 percent in Q2FY21, which was ahead of CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of 19.2 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 4,015.00 July 21, 2020 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,100.55 on March 23, 2020.

It is trading 10.73 percent below its 52-week high and 70.64 percent above its 52-week low.

Yes Securities has maintained a neutral stance on the stock. While higher-than-industry growth prospects, given the affordability and aggressive innovation, and ramp-up in direct distribution are key positives, limited success in non-biscuit segments and risks to the current level of margins offset the positives to a large extent.

The recent underperformance though brought down valuations to 40x FY23E earnings, which can drive some upside in the near-term.

"On a consolidated basis for Q2FY21, Britannia Industries reported 12.1 percent growth in revenue to ₹3,419 crore. Due to an improvement in gross margin, the company's operating profit margin increased by 370 basis points to 19.8%. Operating margin expanded due to benign raw material cost and impact of operating leverage due to an increase in volume," said Keshav Lahoti-Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking.

"For the quarter, operating profit and PAT increased by 37.3 percent and 22.5 percent respectively. Jump in PAT was less than operating profit due to an increase in tax rate and finance cost compared to last year. Numbers missed street expectations on all fronts of revenue, operating profit and PAT. While the Government is easing restrictions and the economy is on the path of recovery, we believe it will take some time for business to be back to normal,” he added.

At 1101 hours, Britannia Industries was quoting at Rs 3,584.35, down Rs 188.10, or 4.99 percent on the BSE.