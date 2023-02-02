Britannia Industries posts robust numbers in Q3; what should investors do now?

Britannia Industries share price is in focus on February 2, a day after company announced robust numbers for the quarter ended December 2022.

Britannia Industries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 932.39 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23, up 151.19 percent from Rs 371.18 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. This included one-time gain of Rs 375.60 crore. Excluding the one-time gain, the profit jumped 50 per cent year on year (YoY).

The revenue from operation came in at Rs 4,196.80 crore, up 17.39 percent from Rs 3,574.98 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the biscuit maker said in an exchange filing.

The profit beat estimates. According to an average of estimates by five brokerages polled by Moneycontrol, the FMCG major’s consolidated net profit was expected to grow 32 percent year-on-year on the back of an 18 percent rise in revenue.

Moneycontrol News