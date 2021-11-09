Britannia Industries after Q2 earnings: Should you buy, sell, or hold the stock?

live bse live

Britannia Industries shed more than 4 percent in the early trade on November 9 a day after the company reported its second quarter earnings.

Bakery products and biscuit maker Britannia Industries on November 8 reported a 22.9 percent year-on-year decline in Q2FY22 profit, dented by weak operating performance due to higher input costs.

Its consolidated profit fell to Rs 381.8 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 from Rs 495.2 crore a year ago. Consolidated revenue from operations, however, grew 5.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,607.4 crore.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company after the September quarter earnings:

JPMorgan

The research house has kept overweight call on the stock with a target price at Rs 4,000.

The earnings were a miss on significant COGS inflation, while revenue growth was supported by continued market share gains.

The steep raw material inflation weighs on margin, however, price hikes and cost measures are in place to support profitability ahead.

Macquarie

Broking firm Macquarie has maintained neutral rating on the stock with a target at Rs 4,400.

The second quarter was below the estimates on gross margin miss. The company expects its profitability to normalise, aided by recent price hikes, which have taken to offset input cost pressures.

Nomura

The broking firm has kept neutral rating with a target at Rs 4,000.

The demand was holding up well, but margin not so much. The key risks include slower/faster volume growth in biscuits.

Britannia Industries was quoting at Rs 3,573.20, down Rs 145.60, or 3.92 percent, in the early trading hours on Tuesday on the BSE.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.