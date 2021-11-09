MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Britannia Industries after Q2 earnings: Should you buy, sell, or hold the stock?

Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 5.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,607.4 crore during the September 2021 quarter.

Moneycontrol News
November 09, 2021 / 10:19 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Britannia Industries shed more than 4 percent in the early trade on November 9 a day after the company reported its second quarter earnings.

Bakery products and biscuit maker Britannia Industries on November 8 reported a 22.9 percent year-on-year decline in Q2FY22 profit, dented by weak operating performance due to higher input costs.

Its consolidated profit fell to Rs 381.8 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 from Rs 495.2 crore a year ago. Consolidated revenue from operations, however, grew 5.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,607.4 crore.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company after the September quarter earnings:

Close

Related stories

JPMorgan

The research house has kept overweight call on the stock with a target price at Rs 4,000.

The earnings were a miss on significant COGS inflation, while revenue growth was supported by continued market share gains.

The steep raw material inflation weighs on margin, however, price hikes and cost measures are in place to support profitability ahead.

Macquarie

Broking firm Macquarie has maintained neutral rating on the stock with a target at Rs 4,400.

The second quarter was below the estimates on gross margin miss. The company expects its profitability to normalise, aided by recent price hikes, which have taken to offset input cost pressures.

Nomura

The broking firm has kept neutral rating with a target at Rs 4,000.

The demand was holding up well, but margin not so much. The key risks include slower/faster volume growth in biscuits.

Britannia Industries was quoting at Rs 3,573.20, down Rs 145.60, or 3.92 percent, in the early trading hours on Tuesday on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Britannia Industries #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Nov 9, 2021 10:19 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.