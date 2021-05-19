MARKET NEWS

Brigade Enterprises share price rises 5% on robust Q4 FY21 results

The company posted profit of Rs 19.58 crore on consolidated basis for Q4 of 2020-21 against Rs 11.02 crore loss posted in the same period last year on the back of robust residential sales.

May 19, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST
 
 
Brigade Enterprises share price gained over 5 percent intraday on May 19 after the company declared its Q4 numbers.

The company posted profit of Rs 19.58 crore on consolidated basis for Q4 of 2020-21 against Rs 11.02 crore loss posted in the same period last year on the back of robust residential sales.

The company’s income was higher by 27.39 percent at Rs 820.86 crore.

The board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share (12 percent) of Rs 10 each which is subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, the company said in an exchange filing.

"The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of shareholders approval in the ensuing annual general meeting of the company," it added.

The stock was trading at Rs 263.30, up Rs 14.00, or 5.62 percent at 10:29 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 283.40 and an intraday low of Rs 260.55.

The scrip also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 9.75 times and was trading with volumes of 72,852 shares, compared to its five day average of 7,285 shares, an increase of 900.00 percent.
first published: May 19, 2021 11:03 am

