BPCL slips 3% on weak Q2 nos; Morgan Stanley put underweight call with target Rs 330

Share price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) slipped 3 percent in the early trade on the back of weak set of numbers by the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company has registered 44 percent decline in its Q2 net profit to Rs 1,218.7 crore versus Rs 2,293.3 crore, QoQ.

Its revenue rose to Rs 82,884.82 crore versus Rs 82,430.93 crore.

Foreign research house Morgan Stanley has put underweight call on the stock with a target at Rs 330 per share.

This is a tough quarter and slightly below estimates, said research house.

The company's net debt continued to fall, while integrated margin steady despite oil spike. The stock is pricing in near-term challenges and impact of government intervention, it added.

Deutsche Bank has put hold rating on BPCL and cut target to Rs 340 from Rs 360 per share.

According to firm, the overhang of declining auto fuel margins are going to continue. It cut FY19-20 earnings estimates by 1 percent.

The upside risks are refining margin improvement and lower crude price, it said.

"Q2FY19 results are disappointing and should weigh down further on the stock price. We have a negative on the stock. Will revisit our numbers post earnings call, said Dolat Capital.

At 09:20 hrs Bharat Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 268.05, down Rs 8.90, or 3.21 percent on the BSE.