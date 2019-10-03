BPCL shares jump 6%, hit 52-week high

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) jumped over 6 percent intraday to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 525.30 on BSE on October 3, looking on course to extend their winning run to the third consecutive session.

The stock has gained traction after reports emerged that the government was planning to sell its stake in the company.

The government holds 53.29 percent equity in BPCL, which translates to about Rs 57,000 crore.

Global financial firm Citi has maintained a buy rating on BPCL, putting the company on the top of the pecking order of oil marketing companies.

It said successful privatisation should benefit valuations of the marketing business for HPCL and IOC.

Citi, however, said that the upside in the event of proper privatisation could still be material and the extent could be contingent on the quantum of stake on offer.

Citi was waiting to hear for the government about the divestment plan.

Shares of BPCL were trading 5.25 percent higher at Rs 520 at 1310 hours.

