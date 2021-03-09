English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join Commodity Ki Paathshala on ‘Volatility in Agriculture commodities Prices- Importance of Price Risk Management and Role of Derivatives Markets’ on March 9, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

BPCL share slips 5% on plans to sell treasury shares

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 482.40 and a 52-week low of Rs 252 on 02 March 2021 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) share price slipped 5 percent in early trade on March 9 on reports that the company is planning to sell up to 4 percent of its treasury shares worth Rs 3,700 crore.

The country’s second-biggest state refiner BPCL, which is one of the key divestment candidates of the government, launched a block deal on March 8 to sell up to 4 percent of its treasury shares worth Rs 3,700 crore, sources with the knowledge of the matter told CNBC Awaaz.

According to the term sheet of the deal, reviewed by CNBC Awaaz, BPCL has set a floor price of Rs 435 per share for the proposed transaction which is at a 7 percent discount to the closing price on March 8, 2021.

To be sure, around 9 percent of the equity shares of BPCL were created as treasury shares post the 2013 merger of the refiner with state-run Kochi Refinery. Two percent of those treasury shares were earmarked for the employees benefit trust, leaving behind a kitty of 7 percent shares.

"A sub-committee of the Board of Directors of BPCL has approved the sale of BPCL equity shares which are held by the BPCL Trust for Investment in shares through accelerated book built offering of equity shares on the screen-based trading platform of the stock exchanges," the company said in the release on exchanges.

Close

Related stories

"The total number of equity shares being offered is upto 15,89,93,397 equity shares held by the above trust," it added.

bpcl

At 09:17 hrs, Bharat Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 446.90, down Rs 20.10, or 4.30 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 482.40 and a 52-week low of Rs 252 on 02 March 2021 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.36 percent below its 52-week high and 77.34 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Mar 9, 2021 09:36 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 86.25% new cases in 6 states, says government; 32% of global holiday destinations completely closed

Coronavirus Essential | 86.25% new cases in 6 states, says government; 32% of global holiday destinations completely closed

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.