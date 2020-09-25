BPCL share price slips 3% on reports of delay in govt's stake sale

Oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corporation's (BPCL) share price slipped 3 percent intraday on September 25 after a report indicated that government's stake sale of the company may get delayed.

The efforts to privatise refiner BPCL could spill over into the next fiscal year, according to a government document and sources, hurting New Delhi's efforts to rein in a ballooning fiscal deficit, said Reuters.

With India's economy contracting by a record 23.9 percent in the June quarter due to COVID-19, a delayed sale of BPCL could hinder the government's ability to generate funds for stimulus efforts aimed at restoring growth, it added.

New Delhi's plan to sell its stake in BPCL was first announced in November 2019, and is part of a broader program to spin-off or sell stakes in dozens of state-owned companies.

The sale has been targeted for completion in the current fiscal year by March-end, but the deadline for initial expressions of interest was pushed by two months due to pandemic-related movement restrictions that have prevented potential buyers from inspecting the facility.

At 12:28 hrs, Bharat Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 371.35, down Rs 5.90, or 1.56 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high Rs 549.70 and a 52-week low Rs 252.00 on 21 November 2019 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 32.44 percent below its 52-week high and 47.36 percent above its 52-week low.

(With inputs from Reuters)