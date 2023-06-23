BPCL share price falls 3% as board to consider fundraising on June 28

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) share price fell 3 percent in the early trade on June 23 as company board to hold meeting to consider fund raising plan.

A meeting of the board of directors of Bharat Petroleum Corporation will be held on June 28, 2023, to consider the various modalities for capital infusion including rights issue, for achieving energy transition, net zero and energy security objectives, subject to requisite approvals as required under applicable law, company said in its release.

The trading window in terms of "the code for prevention of insider trading in the securities of BPCL" will be closed from Friday, 23rd June 2023 till Friday, 30th June 2023.

The company had reported a 159 percent surge in standalone net profit at Rs 6,478 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, against net profit of Rs 2,501 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations increased 8 percent to Rs 1.33 lakh crore in the March quarter as against Rs 1.23 lakh crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Sequentially, the net profit zoomed 230 percent from Rs 1,960 crore in the preceding quarter (Q3FY23).

Also, company reported highest-ever market sales of 48.92 MMT for the period April to March 2023 against 42.51 MMT in the comparative period, with growth of 15.08 percent.

At 09:30 hrs Bharat Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 362.80, down Rs 10.65, or 2.85 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 380.35 and a 52-week low of Rs 288.20 on 15 June, 2023 and 20 October, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.61 percent below its 52-week high and 25.88 percent above its 52-week low.