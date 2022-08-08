BPCL losses widen in Q1: Should you buy, hold or sell the stock now?

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price slipped nearly 5 percent intraday on August 8 after the company’s net losses widened in the quarter ended June 2022.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Saturday reported a net loss of Rs 6,291 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal on holding fuel prices despite rise in cost.

Net loss of Rs 6,290.8 crore in April-June compared with Rs 3,192.58 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1.38 lakh crore from Rs 89,688.98 crore in April-June 2021.

The company earned $27.51 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in the quarter as against $4.12 per barrel gross refining margin a year back.

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company post June quarter earnings

Prabhudas Lilladher

We downgrade BPCL to ‘HOLD’ from ‘BUY’ with a revised Price Target of Rs 331 (Rs 416 earlier) based on 8x PER FY24E and add value of investments along with E&P.

The company’s Q1FY23 standalone financials include results of wholly owned subsidiary, Bharat Oman (BORL), hence is not comparable. We cut FY23/24E estimates by 13-39% as we lower marketing margins, while we increase BORL’s GRMs assumption.

Marketing margins will likely be under pressure, as low product inventory and lower exports from China and Russia may keep product spreads high.

Motilal Oswal

Softening of crude oil prices may bode well for the stock. However, GRM has been moderating as well and may be a cause of concern if it corrects further.

BPCL trades at 1.2x FY24 P/BV, and we value the stock at 1.2x FY24E P/BV to arrive at our TP of Rs 340. Reiterate Neutral.

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse has kept outperform rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 400 per share.

The marketing margin was disappointed in Q1, while debt may continue to increase.

The FY23 will still be an annual loss for OMCs due to a weak Q1, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 9:49am, Bharat Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 323.40, down Rs 12.90, or 3.84 percent on the BSE.

