you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BPCL gains post Q3 show; board approves divestment in Numaligarh Refinery

The company board has accorded its approval to initiate the process of divestment of BPCLs shareholding of 61.65% in Numaligarh Refinery.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) share price gained over 1 percent in early trade on February 14 after the company reported its December quarter numbers.

The company posted 26.2 percent fall in its Q3FY20 net profit at Rs 1,260 crore versus Rs 1,708.4 crore, while revenue was up 13.7 percent at Rs 85,368.3 crore versus Rs 75,056.6 crore, QoQ

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 13.8 percent at Rs 2,702.7 crore versus Rs 2,374.9 crore and EBITDA margin was flat at 3.6 percent versus 3.7 percent, QoQ.

The company board has accorded its approval to initiate the process of divestment of BPCL's shareholding of 61.65 percent in Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) as per the decision of cabinet committee on Economic Affairs

(CCEA).

This divestment would be undertaken subject to the completion of all requisite formalities including inter-alia shareholders' approval.

Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 571 per share

The company's Q3 core earnings beat on better refinery utilisation, and healthy retailing margin.

The company also initiated a divestment process for its stake in NRL.

Credit Suisse | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 320 per share

The company's refining is better than its peers, but domestic marketing volume grows weak.

Remained cautious due to heavy capex cycle over the next 4 years.

The LPG penetration is already high at 97 percent, while faster than expected EV adoption could impact auto-fuel growth.

At 09:19 hrs Bharat Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 475.50, up Rs 6.40, or 1.36 percent on the BSE.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 09:47 am

tags #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Buzzing Stocks

