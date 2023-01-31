 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BPCL gains on higher-than-expected Q3 refining margins

Moneycontrol News
Jan 31, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

BPCL's revenue from operations during Q3 came in at Rs 1.33 lakh crore, rising 13.48 percent from Rs 1.17 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year

State-run oil refiner Bharat Petroleum's share price gained on January 31 as the company posted higher-than-expected gross refining margins (GRM) of $15.9 per barrel while the Street expected $14.5/bbl.

GRM is the amount that refiners earn from turning each barrel of crude oil into fuel products. On a yearly basis, BPCL's GRM was higher by $6/bbl.

Meanwhile, BPCL posted 37 percent year-on-year drop in Q3 net profit to Rs 1,747 crore.

