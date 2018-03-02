App
Mar 01, 2018 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BPCL gains 3% post crude moves; JPMorgan maintains overweight

It believes that the stake sale of Bharat Oman Refinery would be sentiment positive and could mean an upside of Rs 15 on the share.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
BPCL gained a little over 3 percent intraday on the back of crude price situation as well as a stock view by JPMorgan.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday following rise in inventories reported, which led to investors rushing to buy BPCL. The company usually imports crude and a fall in its prices implies better profits for the firm.

Additionally, investors also bet on JPMorgan’s view regarding the stock. The global research firm maintained its overweight stance on the stock with a target of Rs 540.

It believes that the stake sale of Bharat Oman Refinery would be sentiment positive and could mean an upside of Rs 15 on the share. Further, the sale could also partially monetize investments made by BPCL into the firm, the brokerage house said in a report.

Further, the entry of a new investor into Bharat Oman Refinery and price discovery is likely to be positive for the company.

The share fell around 6 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood at 2 percent. At 13:00 hrs Bharat Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 441.75, up Rs 12.40, or 2.89 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 443.85 and an intraday low of Rs 430.65.

