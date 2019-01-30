App
Stocks
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bosch gains 3% as buyback to open on Feb 6

The buyback is of 10,27,100 equity shares of Rs 10 each of the company at a price of Rs 21,000 per equity share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Bosch gained 3 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as company's buyback offer to open on February 6 and will close on February 20.

The buyback is of 10,27,100 equity shares of Rs 10 each of the company at a price of Rs 21,000 per equity share.

Citigroup Global Markets is the manager and Karvy Fintech is the registrar of the buyback.

At 09:31 hrs Bosch was quoting at Rs 18,369.95, up Rs 232.80, or 1.28 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 09:42 am

