you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bodal Chemicals, Royal Orchid fall 5-9% each on weak numbers

Bodal Chemicals 's Q3FY20 consolidated net profit fell 50.6 percent at Rs 14.6 crore against Rs 29.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Bodal Chemicals and Royal Orchid Hotels fell 5-9 percent each intraday on February 12 after the companies reported weak numbers for the quarter ended December 2019.

Bodal Chemicals' Q3FY20 consolidated net profit fell 50.6 percent at Rs 14.6 crore against Rs 29.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was down 2.4 percent at Rs 326.4 crore versus Rs 334.3 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 58.7 percent at Rs 23 crore versus Rs 55.7 crore.

Royal Orchid has posted 17.3 percent fall in its Q3FY20 consolidated net profit at Rs 5.7 crore versus Rs 6.8 crore, while revenue rose 8.6 percent at Rs 61.3 crore versus Rs 56.4 crore, YoY

At 14:33 hrs Bodal Chemicals was quoting at Rs 73.65, down Rs 7.60, or 9.35 percent and Royal Orchid Hotels was quoting at Rs 81.80, down Rs 3.95, or 4.61 percent on the BSE.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 03:33 pm

tags #Bodal Chemicals #Buzzing Stocks #Royal Orchid Hotels

