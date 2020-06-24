App
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BoB jumps 6% after reporting Q4 profit of Rs 506 crore; Morgan Stanley remains underweight

The bank reported it is in the black in Q4FY20 as it reported a profit of Rs 506.6 crore for the quarter

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bank of Baroda share price jumped 6 percent intraday on June 24 after the public sector lender reported profit in Q4FY20.

The bank reported it is in the black in Q4FY20 as it reported a profit of Rs 506.6 crore for the quarter supported by lower provisions, higher operating income and tax write-back.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 8,875 crore and Rs 1,406.95 crore in the quarter ended March and December quarter, respectively.

Close

Net interest income during the quarter under review increased 5.02 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,798 crore due to decline in interest expenses.



The stock price surged over 44 percent in the last 3 months and was trading at Rs 53.50, up Rs 3.05, or 6.05 percent at 09:45 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 55.00 and an intraday low of Rs 52.95.

The stock was also one of the most active in terms of volumes on NSE with 4,50,98,119 shares being traded.

The management of Bank of Baroda said domestic advances in Q4 increased 4.7 percent to Rs 5,70,341 crore and deposits rose 1.8 percent to Rs 8,08,706 crore as compared to the December quarter.

Asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (NPA) falling 103 basis points sequentially to 9.40 percent and net NPA declined 92 bps QoQ to 3.13 percent in Q4FY20.

Global research firm Morgan Stanley has maintained an underweight call on the stock with target at Rs 42 per share. The firm is of the view that Q4 PBT is lower than estimates, given higher provisions, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

Morgan Stanley feels that decline in CET-1 ratio and elevated slippages are the key negatives while lower costs and higher non-interest income are the key positives.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 10:15 am

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Buzzing Stocks

