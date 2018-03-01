App
Feb 27, 2018 08:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage buys 40.20 lakh shares of Fortis Healthcare

BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 40,20,000 shares of Fortis Healthcare at Rs 157.59.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On February 26, 2018 ECL Finance sold 41,95,754 shares of Fortis Healthcare at Rs 155.81 on the NSE.

However, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 40,20,000 shares at Rs 157.59.

On Monday, Fortis Healthcare ended at Rs 159.90, down Rs 0.05, or 0.03 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 228.95 and 52-week low Rs 107.10 on 03 May, 2017 and 06 February, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 30.16 percent below its 52-week high and 49.3 percent above its 52-week low.

