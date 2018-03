BNP Paribas Arbitrage buys 4.15 lakh shares of Kaveri Seed Company

On March 28, 2018 BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 4,15,000 shares of Kaveri Seed Company at Rs 485.50 on the BSE.

However, Macquarie Emerging Markets Asian Trading Pte sold 4,15,774 shares at Rs 485.50.

On Wednesday, Kaveri Seed Company ended at Rs 484.85, up Rs 0.55, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 708.10 and 52-week low Rs 433.00 on 07 August, 2017 and 06 February, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.53 percent below its 52-week high and 11.97 percent above its 52-week low.