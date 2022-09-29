English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Blue Dart rises after declaring price hikes from next year

    The company in a filing said the average shipment price will increase 9.6 percent

    Moneycontrol News
    September 29, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of logistics major Blue Dart Express gained on September 29 after the company said it will be raising prices for its services from nest year. The price increase will likely bring more revenue for the firm.

    The company in a filing said the average shipment price will increase 9.6 percent from 2022, depending on the shipping profile.

    Shares of Blue Dart traded up two percent at Rs 8,745 apiece.

    The company admitted that high inflation, rising interest rates, high input costs have all taken a toll on the margin. Modest GDP growth and slow pace of recovery owing to global supply chain bottlenecks necessitate a marginal price increase, it added.

    Follow our live blog for more market updates

    Close
    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Blue Dart Express #Buzzing Stocks
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 10:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.