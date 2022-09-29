Blue Dart rises after declaring price hikes from next year

live bse live

Shares of logistics major Blue Dart Express gained on September 29 after the company said it will be raising prices for its services from nest year. The price increase will likely bring more revenue for the firm.

The company in a filing said the average shipment price will increase 9.6 percent from 2022, depending on the shipping profile.

Shares of Blue Dart traded up two percent at Rs 8,745 apiece.

The company admitted that high inflation, rising interest rates, high input costs have all taken a toll on the margin. Modest GDP growth and slow pace of recovery owing to global supply chain bottlenecks necessitate a marginal price increase, it added.

