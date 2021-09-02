MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

BLS International shares hit 52-week high on contract with Republic of Philippines Department

The company will provide ePassport renewal services on behalf of The Republic of Philippines in Italy, Qatar and Malaysia.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

BLS International Services share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 233.30, rising 14 percent intraday on September 2 after the company signed a contract with The Republic of Philippines Department.

The company will provide ePassport renewal services on behalf of The Republic of Philippines in Italy, Qatar and Malaysia, the company said in a release.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

“We are honoured and excited to serve The Republic of Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs. We are confident that our tech-enabled ePassport renewal services will be faster and convenient for the Filipino diaspora in the three countries-Italy, Qatar and Malaysia," said Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International.

"We will simplify the application procedure and shorten the overall application processing time, which will, in turn, contribute to overall improved customer service. I am confident of a seamless rollout and hope to strengthen this relationship with more such opportunities,” he added.

Close

Related stories

At 10:44 hrs, BLS International Services was quoting at Rs 232.35, up Rs 27.90, or 13.65 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #BLS International Services #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Sep 2, 2021 11:09 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.