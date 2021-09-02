BLS International shares hit 52-week high on contract with Republic of Philippines Department

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

BLS International Services share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 233.30, rising 14 percent intraday on September 2 after the company signed a contract with The Republic of Philippines Department.

The company will provide ePassport renewal services on behalf of The Republic of Philippines in Italy, Qatar and Malaysia, the company said in a release.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

“We are honoured and excited to serve The Republic of Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs. We are confident that our tech-enabled ePassport renewal services will be faster and convenient for the Filipino diaspora in the three countries-Italy, Qatar and Malaysia," said Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International.

"We will simplify the application procedure and shorten the overall application processing time, which will, in turn, contribute to overall improved customer service. I am confident of a seamless rollout and hope to strengthen this relationship with more such opportunities,” he added.

At 10:44 hrs, BLS International Services was quoting at Rs 232.35, up Rs 27.90, or 13.65 percent on the BSE.