BLS International Services share price touches 52-week high post robust earnings

BLS International Services share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 157.45, gaining 15 percent intraday on July 28 after company posted profit for the quarter ended June 2021.

The company has reported net profit of Rs 20.25 crore for Q1 FY22 against loss of Rs 0.8 crore in Q1FY21.

The revenue from operation was at Rs 178.53 crore versus Rs 52.14 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 18.8 crore versus Rs 3.2 crore, growth of 488%, YoY.

“The results of first quarter clearly shows that company’s diversified portfolio of businesses have performed extremely well and compensated the shortfall of our visa business," said Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint MD - BLS.

"As most of the countries globally are opening their borders and welcoming tourist, we expect visa business to start contributing to our revenues and profitability in coming quarters. This will significantly improve our financial performance for FY22,” he added.

At 12:11 hrs BLS International Services was quoting at Rs 156.05, up Rs 19.25, or 14.07 percent on the BSE.