Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bliss GVS Pharma gains on board approval to increase FII investment limit

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 224.70 and 52-week low Rs 125 on 25 April, 2018 and 06 December, 2018, respectively.

Shares of Bliss GVS Pharma rose 1 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after company board gave the approval to increase the FPI/FII investment limit in the company.

The company board in its meeting held on February 25 approved the increase of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs)/foreign institutional investors (FIIs) limits from 24 percent to 74 percent in the company.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 224.70 and 52-week low Rs 125 on 25 April, 2018 and 06 December, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.05 percent below its 52-week high and 45.52 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:30 hrs Bliss GVS Pharma was quoting at Rs 181.90, up Rs 1.60, or 0.89 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 26, 2019 09:37 am

