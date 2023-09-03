English
    Blackstone and Airbnb set to join S&P 500; shares climb

    Blackstone was up 4.1 percent, while Airbnb jumped 5 percent after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the companies would replace Lincoln National Corp and Newell Brands Inc before the start of trading on September 18.

    Reuters
    September 03, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST
    Shares of Blackstone climbed 4.1 percent, after the announcement was made (Image: Reuters)

    Shares of Blackstone and Airbnb rallied in extended trade on Friday after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the two companies would join the S&P 500 index.

    Lincoln National dipped 0.7 percent and Newell Brands was last unchanged.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Airbnb #Blackstone #Dow Jones #S&P 500
    first published: Sep 3, 2023 07:26 am

