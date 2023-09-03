Blackstone and Airbnb set to join S&P 500; shares climb

Shares of Blackstone climbed 4.1 percent, after the announcement was made (Image: Reuters)

Shares of Blackstone and Airbnb rallied in extended trade on Friday after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the two companies would join the S&P 500 index.

Blackstone was up 4.1 percent, while Airbnb jumped 5 percent after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the companies would replace Lincoln National Corp and Newell Brands Inc before the start of trading on September 18.

Lincoln National dipped 0.7 percent and Newell Brands was last unchanged.