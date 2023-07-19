BL Kashyap up 2% after order win from DLF

BL Kashyap and Sons

BL Kashyap and Sons shares were up nearly 2 percent at Rs 45.50 at 9.21 am on July 19 after company said it had secured a Rs 369 crore order from DLF Home Developers.

The total order book as on date stands at Rs 3086 crore, company said.

The said order is to be executed in 33 months.

In June, company secured order aggregating to Rs 147 crore from Nzuri Pune Knowledge Park Private Limited.

In the quarter ended March 2023, the company had reported net loss of Rs 31.93 crore against profit of Rs 18.40 crore in March 2022.

Revenue of the company was down 15 percent at Rs 275.92 crore against Rs 324.25 crore, YoY.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 47.73 and a 52-week low of Rs 23 on 12 July, 2023 and 29 September, 2022, respectively.

Currently, the stock is trading 4.67 percent below its 52-week high and 97.83 percent above its 52-week low.