    BL Kashyap shares rise 6% on winning Rs 141-crore order

    Moneycontrol News
    April 13, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
    BL Kashyap & Sons share price gained 6 percent in early trade on April 12 after the company won an order worth Rs 141 crore.

    National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited has awarded the order to the company for the construction of training institute buildings at Vadodara. The contract is to be executed within 24 months.

    The company's total order book as on date stands at Rs 2,522 crore, excluding GST, it said in a press release.

    At 9:18am, BL Kashyap & Sons was quoting at Rs 35.80, up Rs 0.91, or 2.61 percent on the BSE. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 38.30 and a 52-week low of Rs 16.85 on December 8, 2022 and June 21, 2022, respectively.

    It is trading 6.53 percent below its 52-week high and 112.46 percent above its 52-week low.

    first published: Apr 13, 2023 09:25 am