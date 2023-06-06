English
    BL Kashyap share price rises 9% on winning order worth Rs 147 crore

    BL Kashyap and Sons secured the new order from Nzuri Pune Knowledge Park. With this, the total order book of the company stands at Rs 2,774 crore till date.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 06, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
    The order is to be executed in 27 months.

    The project is for civil and structural work, and associated work and the order is to be executed in 27 months.

     
     
    Civil engineering and construction company BL Kashyap's share price rose nearly 9 percent in early trade after the company won an order worth Rs 147 crore. BL Kashyap and Sons secured the new order from Nzuri Pune Knowledge Park. With this, the total order book of the company stands at Rs 2,774 crore till date.

    The project is for civil and structural work, and associated work and the order is to be executed in 27 months.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    The financials

    The company posted net loss of Rs 31.93 crore in quarter ended March 2023 against a profit of Rs 18.40 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

    Revenue of the company was down 15 percent at Rs 275.92 crore versus Rs 324.25 crore, YoY.

    At 09:18 hrs BL Kashyap & Sons was quoting at Rs 40.60, up Rs 2.51, or 6.59 percent on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 43.08 and a 52-week low of Rs 16.85 on May 3, 2023 and June 21, 2022, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 5.76 percent below its 52-week high and 140.95 percent above its 52-week low.

    first published: Jun 6, 2023 09:24 am