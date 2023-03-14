BL Kashyap bags orders worth Rs 158 crore; current order book stands at Rs 2,089 crore

BL Kashyap has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India.

Construction company BL Kashyap & Sons on March 14 said that it has secured two new orders in Bengalruru for construction, civil and structural works worth Rs 158 crore. The company's current order book stands at approximately Rs 2,089 crore.

The order worth Rs 89 crore is for the construction of a business park campus, and the order worth Rs 69 crore is for

a residential complex in Bengaluru.

Post the order booking, shares of BL Kashyap traded 1.30 percent higher at Rs 28.15 apiece on BSE during late trading hours.

Commenting on the order booking, Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, BL Kashyap & Sons, said, "The construction industry is facing interesting times especially post pandemic. We are seeing a revival in the sector with an increase in construction project queries. Focusing on our product mix, we at BLK are moving from contracting and concentrating more on end users, built-to-suit large blue-chip companies. We are seeing a movement from road infrastructure players into the building infrastructure space, this may be a growing trend in the coming years.”

The company further stated that it is using technology to monitor project sites remotely through drones, which helps improve efficiency and quality.

The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India across portfolios like IT campuses, commercial spaces, malls, hotels, residential complexes, institutions, factories and manufacturing facilities, healthcare and transportation.