Birlasoft surges 12% on multi-year deal worth $240 million

Shares of Birlasoft surged 12 percent in early trade on October 14 after the company signed a multi-year agreement worth $240 million.

Invacare Corporation and Birlasoft signed a multi‐year agreement, wherein, Birlasoft will deliver IT-as-a-Service to Invacare, the world's leading manufacturer of wheelchairs, bariatric equipment, disability scooters, respiratory products and other homecare products, as per company BSE release.

Birlasoft will build a new analytics platform and move the Invacare data centre to the cloud.

The company will implement a new Product Lifecyle Management system and Invacare customers will benefit from a new ecommerce portal to access products, spares and supplies.

Birlasoft will support Invacare in global implementation of SAP S/4HANA and associated SAP solutions, harmonizing business processes and information flows worldwide, it further added.

“At Birlasoft, we are completely committed to Invacare’s successful business transformation. We bring our focus on Enterprise Digital, and our strengths in transforming ERP and operations in both business and IT,” said Dharmender (DK) Kapoor, CEO & MD of Birlasoft.