Birlasoft share price hits 52-week high on partnership with Regulativ.ai

The share price rose 370 percent in the last 1 year.

Moneycontrol News
June 09, 2021 / 12:36 PM IST
 
 
Birlasoft share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 421, rising 12 percent intraday on June 9, a day after the company announced a partnership with UK-based Regulativ.ai to develop a cyber-regulatory reporting platform.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 9.75 percent or Rs 33.40 at Rs 376 on the BSE.

The share price rose 370 percent in the last 1 year.

"Birlasoft has partnered with Regulativ.ai, to co-develop a new artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML)-based cyber-regulatory reporting platform," said the CK Birla Group company in its BSE filing.

The company further said the digital transformation has unleashed a high volume of cyber threats, making cybersecurity and compliance a top priority for CXOs, and making it critical for businesses to ensure their cyber-regulatory compliance roadmap is in place."

Birlasoft believes that the Regulativ.ai platform fits well with the company's focus to grow the banking, financial services, and insurance segments, where cybersecurity is a key focus. In addition, as organizations across other regulated industries accelerate their digital transformation, cybersecurity becomes fundamental for future business resiliency, said the digital and IT services company.

At 12:09 hrs, Birlasoft was quoting at Rs 395.35, up Rs 19.35, or 5.15 percent on the BSE.
TAGS: #Birlasoft #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Jun 9, 2021 12:36 pm

