Birlasoft hits 52-week high on global alliance with Microsoft

Birlasoft share price touched 52-week high of Rs 169.20 rising more than 12 percent intraday on August 18 after the company formed a global strategic cloud alliance with Microsoft.

The company announced a global strategic cloud alliance with Microsoft to help its clients to accelerate their digital journey, as per BSE release.

With this collaboration, Birlasoft is strategically positioned to support its enterprise clients with their cloud transformation needs, right from infrastructure to business applications.

Birlasoft has plans to scale its current Microsoft cloud business to $100 million. Building on the current collaboration, Birlasoft will focus on delivering end-to-end services on Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Dynamics 365, to its clients, it added.

Together with Microsoft, Birlasoft will create innovative industry solutions and enable customers in focus industries to adopt Microsoft cloud technologies and services.

"Through this cloud alliance with Microsoft, our customers can expect an even broader range of solutions, delivered at a continually faster pace, which will accelerate the execution of their digital transformation strategies," said Dharmender Kapoor, CEO and MD of Birlasoft.

At 11:11 hrs, Birlasoft was quoting at Rs 167.90, up Rs 17.85, or 11.90 percent on the BSE.