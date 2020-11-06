Birla Corporation shares jump 7% after Q2 PAT rises 87% to Rs 166 crore

Birla Corporation share price jumped over 7 percent in the morning session on November 6 after the company declared its September quarter results.

The company reported profit after tax which increased 87 percent at Rs 166.62 crore in the second quarter of current fiscal as compared to Rs 88.34 crore in the similar previous period.

Revenue of the company increased 1.7 percent at Rs 1,675.41 crore as against Rs 1,646.73 crore in the similar period previous year.

The stock was trading at Rs 684.90, up Rs 41.40, or 6.43 percent at 09:22 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 700.50 and an intraday low of Rs 672.30.

The scrip also witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.35 times and was trading with volumes of 16,079 shares, compared to its five day average of 11,386 shares, an increase of 41.22 percent.

Research and brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services has a buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 895 per share. "Birla Corporation is trading at 6.6x FY22E EV/EBITDA and EV/ton of $60 on FY22E capacities, which is lower than the average valuation of our coverage universe and companies with similar capacities," it said

"We believe that the valuation multiple for Birla Corp will re-rate gradually as the company continues with capacity expansion plans," the research firm said.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum - price above short, medium and long term moving averages. The company has zero promoter pledge with FII / FPI or institutions are increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​