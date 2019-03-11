Birla Corp shares dive over 5% after NGT order stopping mining at Chittorgarh

Shares of Birla Corporation Monday dropped over 5 percent after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the firm to stop all mining activities being carried on within the municipal limits of Chittorgarh city. On the BSE, the scrip settled at Rs 531.95, registering a loss of 5.82 percent. Intraday, it was trading 14.11 percent lower at Rs 485.10.

Similarly, at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares plunged 5.93 percent to close the counter at Rs 531.60. The scrip had touched a low of Rs 500 during the trading session.

On the volume front, a combined of over 8.4 lakh shares were traded on the stock exchanges during the day.

The company in a regulatory filing on Saturday said: "The Principal Bench of NGT on March 8, 2019, has ordered to stop all mining activities which are being carried on within the municipal limits of Chittorgarh city and within 10 km of Bassi Wildlife Sanctuary or within Eco-Sensitive Zone of Bassi Wildlife Sanctuary".