English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Biocon likely to sell 10% equity stake in Syngene on Feb 1 via block deal

    The offer price band ranges around Rs 560 to Rs 562.30 per share. The company is likely to raise Rs 2,240 crore at lower end via the deal.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST
    Biocon

    Biocon

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Pharmaceutical company Biocon is likely to sell 10 percent equity stake or approximately 4 crore shares in Syngene International on February 1 via a block deal, sources told CNBC-TV 18 on January 31.  The company is likely to raise Rs 2,240 crore at lower end via the deal.

    The offer price band ranges around Rs 560 to Rs 562.30 per share, CNBC-TV18 added. Shares of Syngene on January 31 closed 0.66 percent lower at Rs 563.70 apiece on BSE.

    Furthermore, the broker for the sale will be Spark Institutional Equities Private Limited and there will be a 90-day lock up for seller.

    Biocon, founded by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, has a market capitalisation of over Rs 30,000 crore. As per the data disclosed with the BSE, the promoter and promoter group held 60.64 percent stake as of December 2022. The stake of public shareholders in the company adds up to 38.78 percent.