Biocon shares gain 2% on USFDA nod for insulin glargine injection

Biocon share price gained over 2 percent in the morning trade on June 12 after the drug firm along with Mylan announced the USFDA approval of Semglee, which is an insulin glargine injection.

Biocon and Mylan NV announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the New Drug Application (NDA) for Semglee (insulin glargine injection), in vial and pre-filled pen presentations to control high blood sugar in adults with type-2 diabetes and adult and pediatric patients with type-1 diabetes. Semglee has an identical amino acid sequence to Sanofi’s Lantus and is approved for the same indications, Biocon said in an exchange filing.

The stock price has gained over 66 percent in the last 9 months. It was quoting at Rs 391.05, up Rs 4.15, or 1.07 percent at 09:22 hours on June 12. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 392.20 and an intraday low of Rs 383.

"The approval of our insulin glargine by the US FDA marks the culmination of a long journey. As an organisation committed to making insulin-based therapy increasingly accessible for people with diabetes globally, I am glad this approval will enable us to serve the needs of patients in the U.S. The approval is also an endorsement of our science, scale and expertise to develop high quality, more affordable insulins and shift the access paradigm in favour of patients, taking us closer to realizing our aspiration of reaching ‘one in five’ insulin dependent people with diabetes worldwide,” said Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon.

Biocon posted a 42.3 percent fall in its March quarter (Q4FY20) net profit to Rs 123.4 crore against Rs 213.7 crore in the year-ago period. However, the company's revenue from operations was up 3 percent at Rs 1,581 crore versus Rs 1,528.8 crore year-on-year.

Research and broking firm Axis Securities has a buy recommendation on Biocon with target of Rs 474 per share. It expects annual revenue to grow by 21 percent CAGR over FY20-22E, EBIDTA to expand by 25 percent CAGR and PAT by 30 percent CAGR over the same period.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Biocon has zero promoter pledge with FII / FPI or Institutions increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with technical indicators and moving averages being bullish.

