Biocon shares fall after 8 observations from USFDA

Shares of Biocon declined more than 1 percent in early trade on September 23 after the company received eight observations from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The USFDA conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAl) at two of company's new Biologics Manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru from September 10 to September 19, 2019.

The inspection included a new drug substance (DS) and a drug product (DP) unit.

At the conclusion of the inspection Biocon received a Form 483 with four observations for the new OS facility, three observations for the new DP facility and one general observation, said a company Spokesperson.

"We are confident of addressing these observations effectively through a corrective and preventive action (CAPA) plan, expeditiously. The pre-approval inspection of our new facilities does not have any impact on our current commercialization plans from our existing facilities," he added.