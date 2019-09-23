Biocon shares fall after 8 observations from USFDA

The inspection included a new drug substance (DS) and a drug product (DP) unit.
Shares of Biocon declined more than 1 percent in early trade on September 23 after the company received eight observations from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The USFDA conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAl) at two of company's new Biologics Manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru from September 10 to September 19, 2019.
At the conclusion of the inspection Biocon received a Form 483 with four observations for the new OS facility, three observations for the new DP facility and one general observation, said a company Spokesperson.
"We are confident of addressing these observations effectively through a corrective and preventive action (CAPA) plan, expeditiously. The pre-approval inspection of our new facilities does not have any impact on our current commercialization plans from our existing facilities," he added.At 0925 hrs, Biocon was quoting at Rs 227.55, down Rs 0.45, or 0.20 percent on the BSE.