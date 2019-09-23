App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon shares fall after 8 observations from USFDA

The inspection included a new drug substance (DS) and a drug product (DP) unit.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Biocon declined more than 1 percent in early trade on September 23 after the company received eight observations from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The USFDA conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAl) at two of company's new Biologics Manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru from September 10 to September 19, 2019.

The inspection included a new drug substance (DS) and a drug product (DP) unit.

Close

At the conclusion of the inspection Biocon received a Form 483 with four observations for the new OS facility, three observations for the new DP facility and one general observation, said a company Spokesperson.

related news

"We are confident of addressing these observations effectively through a corrective and preventive action (CAPA) plan, expeditiously. The pre-approval inspection of our new facilities does not have any impact on our current commercialization plans from our existing facilities," he added.

At 0925 hrs, Biocon was quoting at Rs 227.55, down Rs 0.45, or 0.20 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 09:38 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.