you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon share price up 2% on favourable ruling from US PTAB

The PTAB also found Sanofi’s proposed amended claims for the ‘486 and ‘844 patents unpatentable.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Biocon share price rose over 2 percent in the early trade on June 1 after the company received favourable ruling from US Patent and Trademark Appeal Board (US PTAB).

The US Patent and Trademark Appeal Board (PTAB) has ruled in favour of Mylan, Biocon’s partner in inter partes review (IPR) proceedings finding all challenged claims of Sanofi’s Lantus SoloSTAR device patents, U.S. Patent Nos. 8,603,044, 8,992,486, and 9,526,844 unpatentable.

The PTAB found three claims of the 9,604,008 patent unpatentable, and two claims to be patentable.

However, Mylan and Biocon have previously obtained a covenant not to sue from Sanofi on the ‘008 patent and therefore this ruling does not impact Biocon and Mylan’s ability to commercialize Semglee (Insulin Glargine) upon final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

The PTAB also found Sanofi’s proposed amended claims for the ‘486 and ‘844 patents unpatentable.

At 09:26 hrs, Biocon was quoting at Rs 358.75, up Rs 4.05, or 1.14 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 09:48 am

tags #Biocon #Buzzing Stocks

