Biocon share price rises on GMP compliance

Biocon share price rose more than 1 percent in early trade on May 12 after the company received EU GMP Certification for its Bengaluru facility.

Biocon Biologics India Ltd., a subsidiary of the company has received the certificate of GMP compliance from EMA represented by the competent authority of Germany for its Biologics Drug Substance (DS), facilities at Hosur Road, Bengaluru.

The inspection was done by the regulatory agency between January 20 and 23, 2020.

These facilities are used for the manufacturing of drug substance of Pegfilgrastim and Recombinant Human Insulin and manufacturing related activities for Insulin Glargine and Insulin Aspart.

This certification will enable us to continue addressing the growing needs of patients in the EU markets and enhance access to our high-quality biosimilars. We remain committed to global standards of quality and compliance, said by the company spokesperson.

At 09:21 hrs Biocon was quoting at Rs 351.25, down Rs 0.35, or 0.10 percent on the BSE.