you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon share price rises nearly 5% on EIR for Malaysia facility

Company's subsidiary Biocon Sdn Bhd has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US FDA for the pre-approval inspection of the Malaysia facility.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Biocon share price rose nearly 5 percent intraday on April 1 after the company received an establishment inspection report (EIR) for its Malaysia facility.

The company's subsidiary Biocon Sdn Bhd has received the EIR from the US FDA for the pre-approval inspection (PAI) of its Insulins manufacturing facility in Malaysia, for Insulin Glargine, company said in a release.

The inspection was conducted between February 10 and February 21, 2020.

The inspection has been closed with a VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated) classification in the EIR, for the three observations issued at the conclusion of the inspection in February 2020.

This is an endorsement of our commitment to global standards of quality and compliance, it added.

"The closing of the USFDA inspection of Malaysia facility is an important milestone in our journey of developing Insulin Glargine for patients in the US. Our Insulin Glargine (Semglee) application filed by our partner Mylan, with the USFDA under the 505(b)(2) NDA pathway, is currently under review,” said Company Spokesperson.

At 09:31 hrs, Biocon was quoting at Rs 283.45, up Rs 12.85, or 4.75 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 09:50 am

tags #Biocon #Buzzing Stocks

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.