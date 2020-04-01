Biocon share price rises nearly 5% on EIR for Malaysia facility

Biocon share price rose nearly 5 percent intraday on April 1 after the company received an establishment inspection report (EIR) for its Malaysia facility.

The company's subsidiary Biocon Sdn Bhd has received the EIR from the US FDA for the pre-approval inspection (PAI) of its Insulins manufacturing facility in Malaysia, for Insulin Glargine, company said in a release.

The inspection was conducted between February 10 and February 21, 2020.

The inspection has been closed with a VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated) classification in the EIR, for the three observations issued at the conclusion of the inspection in February 2020.

This is an endorsement of our commitment to global standards of quality and compliance, it added.

"The closing of the USFDA inspection of Malaysia facility is an important milestone in our journey of developing Insulin Glargine for patients in the US. Our Insulin Glargine (Semglee) application filed by our partner Mylan, with the USFDA under the 505(b)(2) NDA pathway, is currently under review,” said Company Spokesperson.

At 09:31 hrs, Biocon was quoting at Rs 283.45, up Rs 12.85, or 4.75 percent on the BSE.