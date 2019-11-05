Biocon share price rises 3% on receiving EIR from USFDA

Shares of Biocon added over 3 percent in the early trade on November 5 after the company received EIR from the USFDA.

The company received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration for its biologics drug product facility in Bengaluru, stating the inspection is closed, as per the company release.

This reaffirms company biologics' Global scale manufacturing capability for high quality, affordable biosimilars for the US market,

Biocon had undergone the surveillance (routine) cGMP inspection of this drug product facility in Bengaluru from August 22 to August 30, 2019.

The receipt of EIR indicates a successful closure of this inspection.

"The EIR for this facility reaffirms our manufacturing capabilities for high quality biosimilars to serve the needs of patients in the US," said Christiane Hamacher, CEO of Biocon Biologics.