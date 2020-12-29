MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Biocon share price rises 2% on launch of Tacrolimus capsules in US

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 487.70 and 52-week low Rs 235.80 on 23 December, 2020 and 19 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2020 / 09:47 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Pharma major Biocon share price added over 2 percent in early trade on December 29 after the company expanded generic formulations portfolio with the launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US.

Tacrolimus, a calcineurin inhibitor, is an immunosuppressant used in the treatment of organ transplant patients, which reduces the body’s ability to reject a transplanted organ, the company said in the release.

It has been particularly effective in treating patients of renal transplant for more than two decades.

The launch of Tacrolimus capsules, following approval from the US FDA in November 2020, underscores Biocon’s relentless pursuit of its mission to make affordable healthcare accessible, it added.

“The launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US is another milestone for Biocon that reflects our commitment to continually evaluate and expand our portfolio of complex products to serve patients,” said Siddharth Mittal, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Biocon.

Close

Related stories

Sharekhan

Biocon is well placed to harness the opportunities emerging in global biosimilars space. Biocon’s biologics segment offers substantial growth opportunities driven by new launches (such as Semglee), healthy new product pipeline and increasing share of biosimilars in the overall market.

Further, the expansion into other geographies would compliment the growth. Expected traction in the biosimilars in the US markets could also be a key growth driver going ahead. The generics business too is expected to grow at a healthy pace backed by improved momentum in existing products and new product launches.

Recent launch – Tacrolimus capsules (immunosuppressant) has $300 million market size which is material and could aid the sales growth. At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E multiple of 35.5x /26.5x its FY2022/FY2023 earnings, which is lower than the last 5 years’ average PE multiple. We retain buy recommendation on the stock with a revised price target of Rs 520.

Morgan Stanley

The research house has maintained an equal-weight call with a target at Rs 430 per share. USFDA has issued a deferred action on the biologics application for bAvastin and as a standard review process, FDA must conduct an inspection of the concerned manufacturing unit. This has been put on hold, due to the COVID19-led travel restrictions.

The USFDA had earlier provided BSUFA goal date of December 27, 2020, while two biosimilars have already been launched in the US market. Another 3-4 players are in the regulatory queue & can get approved over 1- 2 years, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 09:32 hrs Biocon was quoting at Rs 470.70, up Rs 4.90, or 1.05 percent on the BSE.

biocon

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 487.70 and 52-week low Rs 235.80 on 23 December 2020 and 19 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.49 percent below its 52-week high and 99.62 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Biocon #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Dec 29, 2020 09:47 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India may approve Oxford vaccine in a few days; travellers require vaccine passports next year

Coronavirus Essential | India may approve Oxford vaccine in a few days; travellers require vaccine passports next year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.