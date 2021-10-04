MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Biocon share price gains on launch of cancers drug in the US market

Everolimus (Afinitor) is a prescription medication that is used to treat certain types of cancers and tumours

Moneycontrol News
October 04, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Biocon share price added over 1 percent in the morning trade on October 4 after the pharma company announced the launch of Everolimus tablets, used in the treatment of some cancers, in the US market.

Everolimus tablets have been introduced in four strengths of 2.5mg, 5mg, 7.5mg and 10mg, with the 10 mg tablet being a ‘day-1’ generic launch.

Everolimus (Afinitor) is a prescription medication that is used to treat certain types of cancers and tumours.

“The launch of Everolimus tablets is another important addition to our generics portfolio and underscores our commitment to bringing complex, vertically integrated and affordable generic formulations to the market expeditiously," Biocon Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Siddharth Mittal said.

The commercial launch comes after the US regulator Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Everolimus in February 2021.

Close

Related stories

Catch all the market action on our live blog

"We will continue our focus on innovation and enhancing capacities to launch new products that make affordable healthcare accessible to millions of patients the world over,” Mittal said.

At 0946 hours, Biocon was quoting at Rs 367.50, up Rs 2.35, or 0.64 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 487.70 on December 23, 2020 and a 52-week low of Rs 327.75 on  August 23. It is trading 24.65 percent below its 52-week high and 12.13 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Biocon #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Oct 4, 2021 10:25 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.