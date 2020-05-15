Biocon share price falls 3% post Q4 numbers

Biocon share price fell 3 percent in the early trade on May 15 after the company had reported its fourth quarter numbers on May 14.

The company posted a 42.3 percent fall in its March quarter (Q4FY20) net profit to Rs 123.4 crore against Rs 213.7 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the company's revenue from operations was up 3 percent at Rs 1,581 crore versus Rs 1,528.8 crore year-on-year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 11 percent at Rs 382 crore against Rs 431 crore and EBITDA margin was down 500 bps at 23 percent versus 28 percent, YoY.

The company's R&D expenses increased by 36 percent at Rs 125 crore versus Rs 92 crore, YoY.

The company board has approved the appointment of Indranil Sen, Vice - President, Finance as an Interim CFO and Key Managerial Personnel of the company, pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, effective from May 15, 2020.

At 09:22 hrs, Biocon was quoting at Rs 331.60, down Rs 3.70, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.