Winners & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 16

Sensex ended higher by 222.80 points or 0.73 percent at 30602.61, and the Nifty gained 67.50 points at 8992.80. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Biocon | Share price rallied 4 percent after its biological unit had received Establishment Inspection Report from the US health regulator for two manufacturing facilities. 2/10 IndusInd Bank | Share price gained over 2 percent after global broking and research firm Goldman Sachs bought Rs 176-crore worth of shares in the private lender through an open market transaction. 3/10 Larsen & Toubro | Share price was up over 3 percent after the heavy engineering arm of the company had won significant contracts in Q4 of FY20. 4/10 Wipro | Share price recouped losses and closed flat after company reported muted numbers for the quarter ended March 2020. Most global brokerage firms reduced their target price post March quarter results. 5/10 Punjab & Sind Bank: Share price jumped over 12 percent after the bank said it will raise up to Rs 1500 crore through equity and preferential issue of shares. 6/10 Motherson Sumi | Share price surged over 14 percent after the company plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore via issue of securities. 7/10 Prataap Snacks | Shares price gained over 3 percent after the production had begun at its some manufacturing units. "The production at our third party/job work manufacturing units located at Kashipur, Uttarakhand, Raigad (Karjat), Maharashtra and Hisar, Haryana have been started," the snack foods company said in its BSE filing. 8/10 Sarda Energy | Share price jumped more than 10 percent after the steel and ferroalloys manufacturer re-started its manufacturing facilities and the plants. It had taken necessary precautions in terms of the permissions and directions issued by the authorities, the company said. 9/10 Eveready Industries | Shares were locked at the 5 percent upper circuit at close after the company got approval to resume operations at its Karnataka plant. 10/10 eveready_1280_720 First Published on Apr 16, 2020 04:14 pm