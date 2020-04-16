App
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Winners & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 16

Sensex ended higher by 222.80 points or 0.73 percent at 30602.61, and the Nifty gained 67.50 points at 8992.80.

Moneycontrol News
Sensex
1/10

Biocon | Share price rallied 4 percent after its biological unit had received Establishment Inspection Report from the US health regulator for two manufacturing facilities.

Biocon
2/10

IndusInd Bank | Share price gained over 2 percent after global broking and research firm Goldman Sachs bought Rs 176-crore worth of shares in the private lender through an open market transaction.

indusind bank
3/10

Larsen & Toubro | Share price was up over 3 percent after the heavy engineering arm of the company had won significant contracts in Q4 of FY20.

Larsen & Toubro_L&T
4/10

Wipro | Share price recouped losses and closed flat after company reported muted numbers for the quarter ended March 2020. Most global brokerage firms reduced their target price post March quarter results.

The Wipro campus is seen in Bangalore
5/10

Punjab & Sind Bank: Share price jumped over 12 percent after the bank said it will raise up to Rs 1500 crore through equity and preferential issue of shares.

Punjab & Sind
6/10

Motherson Sumi | Share price surged over 14 percent after the company plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore via issue of securities.

Motherson Sumi Systems
7/10

Prataap Snacks | Shares price gained over 3 percent after the production had begun at its some manufacturing units. "The production at our third party/job work manufacturing units located at Kashipur, Uttarakhand, Raigad (Karjat), Maharashtra and Hisar, Haryana have been started," the snack foods company said in its BSE filing.

potato chips snacks FMCG Lays Parle Kurkure
8/10

Sarda Energy | Share price jumped more than 10 percent after the steel and ferroalloys manufacturer re-started its manufacturing facilities and the plants. It had taken necessary precautions in terms of the permissions and directions issued by the authorities, the company said.

Sensex_BSE_NSE_Stock market_bull_bear_Gold (5)
9/10

Eveready Industries | Shares were locked at the 5 percent upper circuit at close after the company got approval to resume operations at its Karnataka plant.

eveready_1280_720
10/10

eveready_1280_720

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 04:14 pm

#stock in the news #stocks #stocks in focus #Stocks in News #top gainers #top losers

