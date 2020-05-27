App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon gains on DCGI approval for use of CytoSorb to treat critical COVID-19 patients

Biocon Biologics has been granted licence for emergency use of CytoSorb in public interest by the Indian health regulator to treat COVID-19 patients who are 18 years of age or older.

Biocon share price rose over 1 percent early on May 27 after the company received DCGI approval for emergency use of CytoSorb to treat critical COVID-19 patients.

The company's subsidiary Biocon Biologics has received the Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) approval for an extracorporeal blood purification (EBP) device CytoSorb to reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines levels in confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) with confirmed or imminent respiratory failure, as per company release.

Biocon Biologics has been granted licence for emergency use of CytoSorb in public interest by the Indian health regulator to treat COVID-19 patients who are 18 years of age or older, it added.

"CytoSorb is an in-licensed unique device that reduces cytokine storm in critically ill patients and was introduced by Biocon in India in 2013. Since then many patients undergoing organ transplant and sepsis treatment have benefitted from it," said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon.

related news

In April, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization (EUA) of CytoSorb for use in patients with COVID-19 infection.

At 09:18 hrs Biocon was quoting at Rs 361.70, up Rs 3.10, or 0.86 percent on the BSE.

First Published on May 27, 2020 11:23 am

tags #Biocon #Buzzing Stocks

