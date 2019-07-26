Biocon gains nearly 6% on robust Q1 show

Shares of Biocon gained nearly 6% in the early trade on July 26 after company reported robust numbers for the quarter ended June 2019 (Q1FY20).

The company reported an 86 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 223 crore for the quarter ended June led by growth of biosimilars and small molecules businesses.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 120 crore in the year-ago period.

Total revenue for the quarter grew 25 percent to Rs 1,466 crore in the April-June period, Biocon said in a statement.

The gross spend on research and development rose 78 percent YoY to Rs 79 crore.

EBITDA stood at 31 percent for Q1FY20 compared to previous year’s 26 percent.

At 09:22 hrs Biocon was quoting at Rs 247, up Rs 8.45, or 3.54 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 359.18 and 52-week low Rs 230 on 26 September, 2018 and 08 July, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.23 percent below its 52-week high and 7.39 percent above its 52-week low.